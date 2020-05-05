Some Valley restaurants getting ready as date is set for resumption of dine-in operations

With Gov. Doug Ducey's announcement on when restaurants in Arizona can resume dine-in operations, some restaurants are making preparations for the day when they can finally greet dine-in customers once again.

Dine-in restaurant operations ceased on March 31, when a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Ducey took effect. On April 29, Gov. Ducey announced that the order, will be extended to May 15.

During a news conference on May 4, Gov. Ducey announced that restaurants can resume dine-in operations on May 11,

dine-in services at restaurants will be allowed to resume on May 11, with certain health protection guidelines in place, such as limiting dining parties to no more than 10 people, operating at a reduced capacity, and implement symptom screening for employees prior to the start of their work shift.

In addition, restaurants are asked to continue to provide delivery or curbside service, implement comprehensive sanitation protocols, and limit areas that are conducive to congregating.

Some restaurants ready for dine-in operations to resume

Tuesday is Cinco de Mayo, and for Los Sombreros, they didn't let the COVID-19 pandemic spoil the party, as the restaurant ramped up takeout orders and dispatched travelling margarita trucks.

"It's gonna be a good thing for us to do social distancing, reopen, try to get a little more revenue flowing in," said Kurt Riske, who owns Los Sombreros in Scottsdale. "Making sure that the public is safe and the employees are safe, because that's the main thing."

When Los Sombreros reopens, some things will be different. Workers will be required to wear masks and gloves, and their temperatures will be taken at the start of each shift. There will also be more cleaning, and fewer customers inside the restaurant.

Some restaurants opting to wait instead

George Frasher owns three restaurants in the Valley. Instead of opening up the dining rooms, Frasher is going to let things simmer a bit longer.

"I care more about taking care of my staff and the customers, as opposed to opening up and possibly increasing the spread," Frasher said.

Ultimately, customers decide

Restaurants can either reopen (or not) come May 11, but ultimately, diners will decide what works best for them, a question of whether they feel safe sitting six feet away from strangers, or if pick up and take out is a more palatable option.

"It depends on everyone's comfort level, and I think for the foreseeable future, I think our family will be picking up Los Sombreros and taking it home," said David Schlinkert.

