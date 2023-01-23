At least 4 dead in Half Moon Bay shootings

Expand / Collapse search
Half Moon Bay shootings leave at least 4 dead; suspect in custody

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 5:57PM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

4 killed in Half Moon Bay shootings; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody following a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay that left four people dead.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - At least four people were killed in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said.

The suspected shooter turned himself in at a substation and remains in custody the San Mateo County sheriff's office said.

Victims were found at two separate locations in unincorporated Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa told KTVU.

At least four people were killed in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said.

State Sen. Josh Becker said at least four people were killed in the shootings that appear to be connected.

One of the crime scenes was located in the area of Highway 92 where San Mateo County sheriff's deputies responded around 3:48 p.m. 

Video shows the suspect, wearing a hat, red T-shirt and vest, being led into a sheriff's office substation on Kelly Avenue in handcuffs.

Suspect in Half Moon Bay shootings taken into custody

The suspected gunman in a pair of shooting in Half Moon Bay was taken into custody late Monday afternoon.

The small city on the San Mateo County coast is well-known as a destination for big wave surfing and an annual pumpkin festival.

