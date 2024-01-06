Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta's Little Mermaid Halle Bailey welcomes baby boy into world, Instagram post reads

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta
GettyImages-1829287066.jpg article

Halle Bailey at the premiere of "The Color Purple" held at The Academy Museum on December 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - According to a post on Instagram, Halle Bailey, who starred as The Little Mermaid and is part of the famous sister duo Chloe x Halle, has welcomed a son into the world with her boyfriend, rapper DDG.

Fans have speculated for months whether the "Ungodly Hour" singer was pregnant, quoting her clothing choices, and some even mentioning her nose.

Throughout the rumors, Bailey has consistently asked the public to "leave me the [sic] alone!"

GettyImages-1831290045.jpg

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 07: Halle Bailey is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on December 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)



Related: Halle Bailey surprises Atlanta teen filmmaker with The Little Mermaid world premiere tickets

Without the gaze of the public, it appears Bailey quietly gave birth to a baby boy. It's not clear when.

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," the Atlanta-born star posted late Saturday night.

The baby sported a gold bracelet with the word "Halo" engraved on a plate.

"Welcome to the world my halo," Bailey continued. "The world is desperate to know you."

Bailey and her boyfriend, whose given name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., have reportedly been together since early 2022.