Video captures dozens of shots fired at Litchfield Park party that left 4 minors hurt

The Brief Surveillance video captured the moment dozens of shots were fired at a Litchfield Park party. Four minors were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting occurred near Florence Avenue and Jacobson Drive. A neighbor described the scene as mass hysteria.



Surveillance video captured a shooting in Litchfield Park that left several teenagers hurt.

What we know:

Dozens of rounds of shots were fired in the Litchfield Park area at Florence Avenue and Jacobson Drive at 1:17 a.m on April 18.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said four victims, all identified as minors, were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

What they're saying:

Neighbor Leigh Ann Treguboff, who lives next door to where the party was taking place, said she believes the house is a short-term rental.

"It was a lot. It was at least thirty rounds," she said. "You could hear just pop pop pop pop. It was just kind of mass hysteria, and we were able to get on our Ring doorbell camera and that’s when we were able to see what was really happening."

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A woman who claims to be the homeowner told FOX 10 that she did not want to speak with us after being questioned about her awareness of the party happening. That woman did say she talked to detectives.

What we don't know:

The victims' identities were not disclosed. It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of the shooting area.