Arizona Humane takes in more than 20 dogs from condemned Glendale house

The Brief Glendale Police rescued more than 20 dogs, including 15 Dalmatian puppies, and two rabbits from a condemned home operating as a suspected puppy mill. The animals were living in inhumane conditions with makeshift outdoor shelters, water sources filled with mold and algae, and an indoor plastic bin that reached a surface temperature of 105 degrees. The Arizona Humane Society took custody of the animals for evaluation while five individuals are being investigated for animal cruelty, with at least two facing possible charges.



Glendale Police rescued more than 20 dogs, including multiple Dalmatian puppies, from a condemned house Tuesday morning. Officers also seized two rabbits during the operation after determining a dog breeder had the animals living in horrible conditions.

Neighbors said they have complained to the city about the home for years, but those complaints mostly fell on deaf ears until now.

What we know:

A makeshift shelter outside the home housed some of the animals, and Glendale Police said what investigators saw inside the residence made it unfit for any life, much less the lives of defenseless animals.

"I'm just, utterly, just disgusted with the whole situation," a neighbor said.

Investigators officially deemed the home unfit for anyone to live in due to the severity of the scene.

"The conditions here were really inhumane, not only for humans, but for these animals," said Jose Santiago, an administrator for the Glendale Police Department.

The makeshift shelters are visible from the road housed some of the animals during high temperatures.

"There was pools that had moldy and algae-type water in them, so the animals didn't have proper use of any kind of water," Santiago said.

Inside the house, investigators found a clear plastic bin holding 15 Dalmatian puppies. The bin registered a surface temperature of 105 degrees.

"The conditions here were very harsh, so much so that we called our city compliance folks and had the building condemned," Santiago said.

All the animals were taken in by the Arizona Humane Society for evaluation. Five people are being investigated for animal cruelty, with at least two of them facing possible criminal charges.

Dig deeper:

Neighbors noted that they have reported the home dozens of times over the years for countless issues.

"They've been selling dogs, puppies, and it's been a puppy mill for about the last maybe five years," a neighbor said.

Local residents said they are glad something is finally being done. Glendale Police said the case serves as a prime example of why community members should speak up when they notice suspicious activity.

"I know in the state of Arizona, animals are still considered property, but they are still living, breathing things," Santiago said. "They rely on humans to supply them food, shelter, water, all of those things that they need to survive."

The Arizona Humane Society confirmed they have custody of the animals but could not share additional details due to the ongoing investigation.

Representatives emphasized the importance of the community helping to end the cycle of backyard breeding.

What you can do:

If you need to report animal cruelty, contact the Arizona Humane Society – if you suspect it's an emergency, call 911.