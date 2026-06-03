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ASU under investigation; animals taken from condemned AZ home | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 3, 2026 6:19 PM MST
Published June 3, 2026 6:19 PM MST
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PHOENIX - U.S. Justice Department launches investigation into ASU; victim identified in Arizona death investigation; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

1. Girl IDed in Arizona suspicious death

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Missing 15-year-old identified in Yuma County suspicious death case
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Missing 15-year-old identified in Yuma County suspicious death case

A missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona has been identified as the victim found dead in Yuma County on June 1.

2. DOJ investigating Arizona State University

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Justice Department investigates Arizona State University over DEI programs
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Justice Department investigates Arizona State University over DEI programs

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Arizona State University over alleged "diversity, equity, and inclusion practices." Justice officials say "recent viral videos" prompted an investigation into the university.

3. Bystander describes moments following Phoenix mall shooting

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Desert Sky Mall shooting bystander describes moments after gunfire
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Desert Sky Mall shooting bystander describes moments after gunfire

A 17-year-old teenager is dead and a 16-year-old is recovering in the hospital following a shooting inside the Desert Sky Mall in West Phoenix.

4. Researchers predict benefit drops by state if Social Security trust fund runs out

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Social Security fears: Researchers predict benefit drops by state if trust fund runs dry
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Social Security fears: Researchers predict benefit drops by state if trust fund runs dry

Tens of millions of Americans will soon face significantly smaller Social Security payments if the U.S. government does not take steps to protect the program, and new research estimates just how much smaller those monthly checks could be.

5. Animals taken from condemned West Valley home

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Arizona Humane takes in more than 20 dogs from condemned Glendale house
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Arizona Humane takes in more than 20 dogs from condemned Glendale house

Glendale Police rescued more than 20 dogs and two rabbits from a home after an animal cruelty investigation revealed inhumane conditions and a suspected illegal backyard breeding operation.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Severe thunderstorms sweeping across Arizona
Severe thunderstorms sweeping across Arizona

Severe thunderstorms sweeping across Arizona

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued across parts of Arizona. Lighter rain and spotty showers are continuing into the evening for the eastern part of the state. 

Get the Full Forecast

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