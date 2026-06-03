ASU under investigation; animals taken from condemned AZ home | Nightly Roundup

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U.S. Justice Department launches investigation into ASU; victim identified in Arizona death investigation; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

1. Girl IDed in Arizona suspicious death

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2. DOJ investigating Arizona State University

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3. Bystander describes moments following Phoenix mall shooting

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4. Researchers predict benefit drops by state if Social Security trust fund runs out

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5. Animals taken from condemned West Valley home

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