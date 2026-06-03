Tempe woman survives heart attack on canal path after witness performs CPR

The Brief Arizona resident Anne Terry survived a sudden heart attack while on a run with her husband along a canal path. Nearby golf course employee Desiree Sloat performed life-saving CPR on Terry with guidance from a 911 dispatcher. The Tempe Fire Department used the event to highlight CPR training as Sloat works to certify her staff.



Anne Terry is grateful to be alive.

What they're saying:

"She saved my life, she really did," Terry said. "Stephen and I, my husband, went to the canal for a run. On the way back, close to the golf course, I went face down and had a heart attack," Terry said.

But Terry says she had a guardian angel.

"It was a very scary moment. She had no pulse and wasn’t breathing," Desiree Sloat said.

Desiree Sloat was working at a nearby golf course when the medical emergency occurred.

"We had women golfers say a woman was on canal path. I just ran out there, not sure why didn’t know CPR, but the 911 operator walked me through it and at one point she took a breath, then another breath," Sloat said.

Terry woke up in the hospital several days later. She had open-heart surgery and a pacemaker installed. Now months later, she is getting back to normal, spending time with her husband, kids and grandkids.

"I was so thankful. Oh my goodness, it was amazing," Terry said.

The Tempe Fire Department was working on CPR training on Wednesday morning. Sloat is working on getting her staff CPR certified. She and Terry are now good friends.

"I got a new friend, you know. She sends me birthday cards. We are very grateful that it all worked out," Sloat said. "It means everything. I’m very happy it turns out like this, cause it was very scary at the time, and I’m grateful. I know she’s grateful, her family, she for another Mother’s Day, Christmas… very important."

Terry says the two will always remain close, and she credits the life she has today to her guardian angel.

"If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here today," Terry said.