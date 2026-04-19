Massive fire destroys home, damages 2 others in Casa Grande

The Brief A powerful fire destroyed one home and damaged two others in Casa Grande on April 18, displacing multiple families. The property reportedly housed squatters who charged fees to others for staying on site. Officials are treating the incident as suspicious due to the intensity of the blaze and extensive damage.



A massive fire, caught on camera, destroyed a house in Casa Grande, and damaged two others.

What we know:

Casa Grande officials responded to a report of a house fire with explosions at around 10 p.m. on April 18, to find the home engulfed in flames. Crews had to navigate through heavy debris, including vehicles, trash and propane tanks. The fire spread to two nearby homes, displacing both families.

The fire department said the person living in the home returned to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. on April 19, seeking treatment for burns on his hands.

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Dig deeper:

Code enforcement said the person living on the property had been charging homeless people a nightly fee to stay there.

What they're saying:

"I came home from work and dinner was sitting on the couch in my recliner watching TV. Okay. Pounding on the door. Your house is on fire," neighbor Roberto Soto said. "I came out to the backyard to put water on it, and then a loud explosion knocked me backwards, and the police department was already here. Made me get out because I didn't want to leave. They handcuffed me to take me out because I wanted to put water on it."

Soto, who lost his home as a result of the fire, said his family has been raising concerns about the property for years. He said a smaller fire broke out four years ago, and the city promised action, but nothing changed.

He said, at times, as many as 20 people were living there, and he personally witnessed drug use, tents, and other activity on the property.

"They said that they've known for a long time how many lives they promise straight up. Told me last night we knew what was going on," Soto added. "They said it was a matter of time. My biggest frustration is getting like, where is our city? Where is our help? He's innocent. He has his home completely gone and they're back that easy."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what started the fire due to the intensity and damage.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the police or fire department.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help rebuild after the fire.

What's next:

Due to the intensity of the fire, the cause is being considered suspicious.