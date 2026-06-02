Chandler police rescue dog from 132-degree car at shopping center

The Brief A man was cited for animal cruelty after Chandler police found his dog trapped inside an unlocked, non-running car outside the Chandler Fashion Center. The outdoor temperature was about 105 degrees, while a body camera temperature reading showed the inside of the vehicle reached 132 degrees. The dog was estimated to be in the vehicle for up to 30 minutes and is currently recovering at the Arizona Humane Society.



A man has been cited for animal cruelty after Chandler police say he left his dog in a car outside the Chandler Fashion Center on a day that saw triple-digit heat.

Body camera video shows the moments a sergeant helped get her to safety.

What we know:

Chandler police Sgt. Jeff Fox says it was about 105 degrees outside, but inside the car where this pup was found, it was far hotter.

"I took the temperature reading in there, and it was 132 degrees in there," body camera footage said.

People who noticed the dog told a security guard, who led police to her.

"The vehicle was not running. The window was cracked, and there was a small cup of water in there for the dog. But you could tell that it was already in distress by the time that we got there," Fox said.

Thankfully, the car was unlocked, so Fox opened the door and took her out. Police estimate the dog was trapped for up to 30 minutes while her owner shopped. He was cited for animal cruelty.

The pup was checked by a vet and is now recovering at the Arizona Humane Society.

Police do not believe the owner’s actions were intentional. But advocates say incidents like this happen because people do not realize how fast cars heat up.

What they're saying:

"So every year on average, nearly 40 children die in hot cars and even more pets die in hot cars," said Amber Rollins, executive director, Kids & Car Safety.

"Studies have shown that even cracking the windows or parking in the shade is not effective," said Tracey Miiller, director of field operations, Arizona Humane Society.

Pets and kids are especially sensitive.

"A dog's body temperature rises much more quickly than ours does because they just can't regulate the way we do," Rollins explained.

"The only thing that's effective is to not bring your pets and leave them in a vehicle as the temperatures start to rise," Miiller said.

What you can do:

Click here to report animal cruelty, and if you feel it's an emergency, call 911.