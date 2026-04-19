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Videos catch fiery explosion at home, shots fired at West Valley house party | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 19, 2026 6:08pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Two major incidents were caught on camera this weekend. From a shooting at a house party in Litchfield Park that injured four minors, to a fiery explosion that destroyed a home and damaged two others, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, April 19, 2026.

1. Caught on cam: Neighbor recalls 'mass hysteria' during Litchfield Park shooting

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Video captures dozens of shots fired at Litchfield Park party that left 4 minors hurt
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Video captures dozens of shots fired at Litchfield Park party that left 4 minors hurt

Surveillance video captured the moment dozens of shots were fired at a Litchfield Park party that left four minors hospitalized.

2. House fire with explosions displaces 2 Casa Grande families

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Massive fire destroys home, damages 2 others in Casa Grande
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Massive fire destroys home, damages 2 others in Casa Grande

A powerful fire destroyed one home and damaged two others in Casa Grande on April 18, displacing multiple families.

3. Phoenix resident shoots, kills alleged intruder

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Intruder killed after forcing his way into Phoenix home, police say
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Intruder killed after forcing his way into Phoenix home, police say

A 25-year-old man was killed after allegedly forcing his way into a Phoenix home near 74th and Pueblo Avenue.

4. Louisiana mass shooting leaves 8 children dead

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Shreveport, Louisiana shooting: 8 children killed in ‘domestic disturbance’
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Shreveport, Louisiana shooting: 8 children killed in ‘domestic disturbance’

Eight children, ranging in age from 1 to 14 years old, were killed overnight in a mass domestic shooting spree in Louisiana, police said Sunday.

5. U.S. seizes Iranian-flagged cargo ship 

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Iran rejects new peace talks after Trump warns of 'last chance'
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Iran rejects new peace talks after Trump warns of 'last chance'

Iran has rejected another round of peace talks with the U.S., just hours after President Donald Trump said the talks in Pakistan would be Iran's "last chance" to sign a deal.

A look at your weather

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/19/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/19/26

Sunday hit the upper 90s in the Valley, as the warm, but breezy weather kicks off the upcoming week. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when we can expect a cooldown and rain chances in the high country. 

Get the full forecast

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