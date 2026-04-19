Videos catch fiery explosion at home, shots fired at West Valley house party | Nightly Roundup

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Two major incidents were caught on camera this weekend. From a shooting at a house party in Litchfield Park that injured four minors, to a fiery explosion that destroyed a home and damaged two others, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, April 19, 2026.

1. Caught on cam: Neighbor recalls 'mass hysteria' during Litchfield Park shooting

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2. House fire with explosions displaces 2 Casa Grande families

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3. Phoenix resident shoots, kills alleged intruder

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4. Louisiana mass shooting leaves 8 children dead

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5. U.S. seizes Iranian-flagged cargo ship

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