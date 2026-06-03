Maricopa County election dispute: Recorder seeks contempt charge for board of supervisors

The Brief Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap is asking a judge to hold the Board of Supervisors in contempt, accusing them of ignoring a court order regarding election duties. The legal dispute centers on control over election staff, funding, and early voting operations ahead of the primary. Despite lawsuits and staff confusion, county supervisors maintain that the upcoming July primary election will run smoothly.



Lawsuits, accusations, and escalating tensions have marked the last few months between Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap and the Board of Supervisors.

That dispute is now heating up again, with early voting just three weeks away.

What we know:

Early voting begins June 24 in Maricopa County. And while a legal fight between the county recorder and the Board of Supervisors continues, both sides say the focus remains on a smooth primary next month.

"Just last night, he responded. And he did not want to meet in open and transparent meetings. So again, I call on recorder he to meet with us so we can resolve this for the sake of the voters," said Supervisor Debbie Lesko of District 4 in Maricopa County.

The latest clash came last week when Heap asked a judge to hold the board in contempt, accusing members of ignoring a court order by retaining control over election staff, funding, and some early voting operations. It came after Heap's attorney warned to the board in a letter that moving forward with its own early vote drop boxes could expose members and staff to felony charges.

"One person is telling them they're doing something they've been hired to do, and somebody else is saying that you can't do that. But just, you know, how do you run an election if you cannot guarantee your people safety?" said former Maricopa County Recorder Helen Purcell.

Dig deeper:

The fight dates back to last summer when Heap sued the board for stripping the recorder's office of its traditional election duties. A judge ruled in Heap's favor in April.

"In the past, Maricopa County recorders have handled all of the responsibilities and that for decades. The court has now provided guidance, and I believe that we should follow that based on how they interpreted the language, in the statute," said Supervisor Mark Stewart of District 1 in Maricopa County.

With over 2 million registered voters, some supervisors warn shifting control of the nation's second-largest voting jurisdiction this close to the primary creates serious risks.

"Not a good idea to implement them right before an election. It could really mess up and cause chaos. Chaos at the polls," Lesko said.

Despite the threats of lawsuits and staff confusion, Supervisors Lesko and Stewart insist the July primary will run smoothly.

"We have dedicated public servants that work for both the recorder's office and the elections team that are skilled at what they do. They will perform. We will have an election," Stewart said.

Supervisor Lesko added that she is still open to meeting with Heap as she has always been, to try and get this resolved before voting starts.

An inquiry was sent to Heap's office for comment, but a response was not received. The primary election is on July 21.