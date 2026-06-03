Missing 15-year-old identified in Yuma County suspicious death case
YUMA, Ariz. - A missing Arizona teen whose death was deemed "suspicious," has been identified.
What we know:
On the morning of June 1, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a dead female near South Adams Avenue and East Tera Lane.
The victim went unidentified for two days. Officials could only describe her as a female short in stature with black curly hair, black-painted toenails, and braces. She was found wearing pink shorts and a blue shirt.
On June 3, deputies identified her as a previously reported missing 15-year-old from San Luis, Arizona.
What we don't know:
The victim's name and cause of death were not released.
What you can do:
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 928-78-4427. Anonymous tips can be made to 78-CRIME or www.yumacountysheriff.org.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the area.
The Source: Yuma County Sheriff's Office