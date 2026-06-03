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Missing 15-year-old identified in Yuma County suspicious death case

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 3, 2026 3:28 PM MST
Published June 3, 2026 3:28 PM MST

The Brief

    • A missing 15-year-old girl from San Luis has been identified as the victim found dead in Yuma County on June 1.
    • The teenager's death is being treated as suspicious after her body was discovered near South Adams Avenue and East Tera Lane.
    • The victim's name and exact cause of death have not yet been released by officials.

YUMA, Ariz. - A missing Arizona teen whose death was deemed "suspicious," has been identified.

What we know:

On the morning of June 1, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a dead female near South Adams Avenue and East Tera Lane

The victim went unidentified for two days. Officials could only describe her as a female short in stature with black curly hair, black-painted toenails, and braces. She was found wearing pink shorts and a blue shirt. 

On June 3, deputies identified her as a previously reported missing 15-year-old from San Luis, Arizona. 

What we don't know:

 The victim's name and cause of death were not released.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 928-78-4427. Anonymous tips can be made to 78-CRIME or www.yumacountysheriff.org.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of the area.

The Source: Yuma County Sheriff's Office

Crime and Public SafetyYumaNews