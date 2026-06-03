Missing 15-year-old identified in Yuma County suspicious death case

The Brief A missing 15-year-old girl from San Luis has been identified as the victim found dead in Yuma County on June 1. The teenager's death is being treated as suspicious after her body was discovered near South Adams Avenue and East Tera Lane. The victim's name and exact cause of death have not yet been released by officials.



A missing Arizona teen whose death was deemed "suspicious," has been identified.

What we know:

On the morning of June 1, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a dead female near South Adams Avenue and East Tera Lane.

The victim went unidentified for two days. Officials could only describe her as a female short in stature with black curly hair, black-painted toenails, and braces. She was found wearing pink shorts and a blue shirt.

On June 3, deputies identified her as a previously reported missing 15-year-old from San Luis, Arizona.

What we don't know:

The victim's name and cause of death were not released.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 928-78-4427. Anonymous tips can be made to 78-CRIME or www.yumacountysheriff.org.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area.