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Nancy Guthrie case latest updates; AZ man sentenced for his mother's murder l Morning News Brief

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Published  April 15, 2026 10:02am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 (Getty Images; MCSO; KSAZ-TV)

From the latest updates in the search for Nancy Guthrie to a Valley man sentenced to prison for the murder of his mother, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 15.

1. Day 74 of Nancy Guthrie search

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 74 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 74 latest updates

Wednesday marks Day 74 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

2. Deadly U.S. 60 crash in West Valley

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1 dead in Wittmann semi-truck crash on U.S. 60
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1 dead in Wittmann semi-truck crash on U.S. 60

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says when troopers got to the scene, they found a car and semi-truck involved in the crash. One person died at the scene.

3. Man sentenced for killing his mom

Man gets life in prison with possibility of parole for mother's murder

Man gets life in prison with possibility of parole for mother's murder

A judge ordered Alan Ashcroft to serve life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years, for murdering his mother in San Tan Valley. 

4. "Now what do I do"

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West Valley special needs school's abrupt closure leaves parents frustrated
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West Valley special needs school's abrupt closure leaves parents frustrated

"I’m angry at whoever the adult is [who] allowed money to ruin my kids school," said one West Valley parent whose child attends a special needs school that abruptly closed down.

5. Arizona cold case closed

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Arizona police close 2014 cold case, suspect dead before arrest
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Arizona police close 2014 cold case, suspect dead before arrest

Tucson Police closed a 2014 cold case involving the death of 79-year-old Leroy Baillie, who was found bound with blunt force trauma.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/15/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/15/26

Sunny and clear skies are expected on Wednesday in Phoenix, with a high in the mid-80s.

Click here for full forecast

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