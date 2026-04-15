Nancy Guthrie case latest updates; AZ man sentenced for his mother's murder l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 (Getty Images; MCSO; KSAZ-TV)
From the latest updates in the search for Nancy Guthrie to a Valley man sentenced to prison for the murder of his mother, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 15.
1. Day 74 of Nancy Guthrie search
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Wednesday marks Day 74 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
2. Deadly U.S. 60 crash in West Valley
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The Arizona Department of Public Safety says when troopers got to the scene, they found a car and semi-truck involved in the crash. One person died at the scene.
3. Man sentenced for killing his mom
A judge ordered Alan Ashcroft to serve life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years, for murdering his mother in San Tan Valley.
4. "Now what do I do"
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"I’m angry at whoever the adult is [who] allowed money to ruin my kids school," said one West Valley parent whose child attends a special needs school that abruptly closed down.
5. Arizona cold case closed
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Tucson Police closed a 2014 cold case involving the death of 79-year-old Leroy Baillie, who was found bound with blunt force trauma.
A look at today's weather
Sunny and clear skies are expected on Wednesday in Phoenix, with a high in the mid-80s.
Click here for full forecast