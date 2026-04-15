Nancy Guthrie case latest updates; AZ man sentenced for his mother's murder l Morning News Brief

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From the latest updates in the search for Nancy Guthrie to a Valley man sentenced to prison for the murder of his mother, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 15.

1. Day 74 of Nancy Guthrie search

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2. Deadly U.S. 60 crash in West Valley

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3. Man sentenced for killing his mom

4. "Now what do I do"

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5. Arizona cold case closed

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