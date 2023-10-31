Halloween: ADOT offering tips in bid to help keep trick-or-treaters safe

It's Halloween, and that means there will be kids who are out trick-or-treating on what would have been a normal school night.

With that in mind, officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation have some tips for drivers.

ADOT officials are suggesting drivers to try and get an earlier start home during the afternoon, if possible, and to remain patient.

As drivers head home, ADOT officials say they should keep an extra eye peeled for youngsters who are trick or treating around a neighborhood.