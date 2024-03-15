Expand / Collapse search
11-foot, 750-pound alligator seized from New York home

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations
Alligator seized in New York (New York Department of Environmental Conservation)

HAMBURG, N.Y. - Wildlife agents in upstate New York seized a massive alligator with "numerous health-related issues" from a homeowner who’d installed a special pool for the reptile.

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the 11-foot, 750-pound gator was found Wednesday at a home in Hamburg. Agents said the roughly 30-year-old alligator was being kept without a permit. The owner had a permit previously, but it expired in 2021 and was not renewed.

Investigators said the owner reportedly allowed members of the public to get into the pool and pet the "unsecured" alligator. They said the animal’s numerous health issues include blindness in both eyes and spinal complications.

ecoa03152415.jpg

Alligator seized in New York (New York Department of Environmental Conservation)

Authorities turned the alligator over to a licensed caretaker who will care for the animal until it can be taken somewhere for permanent care. Investigators are consulting with a veterinarian to determine potential criminal charges.