Harmony Montgomery: Father charged in murder of 5-year-old New Hampshire girl

The father of Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late 2021, has been charged with her murder, authorities said.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office on Monday announced the arrest of Adam Montgomery on charges of second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with witnesses or informants in connection to her death.

Adam Montgomery, who was arrested earlier on Monday, is accused of beating his daughter to death around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing her body by March 4, 2020, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said during a news conference.

He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Adam Montgomery in an undated booking photo. (Photo: Manchester Police)

"While today’s arrest is a major step in this investigation, there is much work to come," Formella said. "Today, I do want to again express my deepest sympathies to Harmony’s family, friends, and loved ones."

Police first became aware that Harmony might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother, Crystal Sorey, in November of 2021. She had been unsuccessfully trying to locate the girl for months, police said.

Police said they contacted Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and other family members by the end of December 2021. According to court documents, police told Adam that Harmony had not been seen in more than two years and there was concern over whether she was still alive.

Harmony’s father and stepmother, who have since pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being, told police that Adam brought Harmony to be with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving 2019. But her mother said she last saw Harmony during a phone video conversation around Easter 2019.

In June, investigators searched an apartment building in the city of Manchester, where Montgomery’s father and stepmother once lived. They removed a refrigerator and other items, but additional details were not released.

In August, it was announced that the search for Harmony had shifted to a murder investigation. Authorities concluded that Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December 2019.

Montgomery’s remains have not been located, but authorities said biological evidence led them to "this difficult and tragic conclusion." Authorities created a tip line for people to share any information regarding her death at 603-203-6060.

"I ask in the memory of Harmony we all try and do something nice for a child today," Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said Monday.

Harmony Montgomery: Case timeline and related arrests

Harmony Montgomery, who is believed to have been murdered in early December 2019, was not reported missing until late 2021, according to police.

Montgomery's father, 31-year-old Adam Montgomery, reportedly had sole custody of the girl since February 2019. Adam Montgomery was indicted in March on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He pleaded not guilty and has been in jail since January.

Her stepmother, 32-year-old Kayla Montgomery, has also been arrested on perjury charges that accuse her of lying to a grand jury about when and where she was at work during the window of time that Harmony Montgomery was last seen. Earlier this year, Kayla Montgomery was also charged with theft by deception after police said she falsely claimed that Harmony Montgomery was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. She pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.