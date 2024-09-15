Harris and Trump debate impact; search for missing teen ends tragically: this week's top stories

Human remains found; answers remain in shooting | Crime Files
In this week's Crime Files segment, we hear from the loved ones of the victims in a Phoenix construction site shooting. We also learn a missing Peoria teen's remains were found on a Phoenix mountain range.
From the impact the debate between VP Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump may have on the election, to the search for a missing Arizona teen coming to a tragic end, here are this week's top stories.
1. Siphon Fire: Evacuations ordered amid wildfire burning in Superstition Mountains
Evacuations have been ordered for the Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat areas amid the Siphon Fire that is burning in the East Valley.
2. Human remains found on Phoenix mountain identified as missing Peoria teen
Human remains that were found along a Phoenix mountain range have been identified as a missing 16-year-old from Peoria, police said.
3. Who killed Nick Cordova? Father's murder heard over FaceTime remains unsolved by Gilbert PD
Four years have passed since Nick Cordova's murder in Gilbert and his wife is steadfast in finding out who took him from her and their two children.
4. Bag of Cheetos created huge impact on a national park ecosystem
A bag of Cheetos that was left on the floor of Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico turned into a "world-changing event" for insects and microbes inside the cavern, according to the National Park Service.
5. Who's winning the race for president? Latest polls show debate's impact
New polling shows Tuesday night's debate had at least a small impact on where Kamala Harris and Donald Trump stand with less than two months until Election Day.
6. 30 people injured as vehicle crashes into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction
Authorities say a vehicle crashed into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction, injuring 30 people.
7. Loved ones of two men shot at Phoenix construction site ask for help finding the suspect
Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened at a construction site at the beginning of September.
8. After Harris-Trump debate, independents weigh in on who gets their vote
A day after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took part in the first debate between the two, we asked Independent voters in the Phoenix area on whether the heated event changed any minds.
9. 1 man killed at a house party in Phoenix, neighbors fear the area is deteriorating
One man was shot and killed at a house party in west Phoenix near the intersection of 48th and Windsor avenues around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.
10. Family grieves the death of missing hiker who was found dead in the Superstition Mountains
A Phoenix lawyer and avid hiker died while hiking in the Superstition Mountains. Kristopher Childers' family says the 53-year-old father left early Saturday morning and never returned home.