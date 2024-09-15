Expand / Collapse search

Harris and Trump debate impact; search for missing teen ends tragically: this week's top stories

By
Updated  September 15, 2024 4:53pm MST
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Human remains found; answers remain in shooting | Crime Files

In this week's Crime Files segment, we hear from the loved ones of the victims in a Phoenix construction site shooting. We also learn a missing Peoria teen's remains were found on a Phoenix mountain range.

From the impact the debate between VP Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump may have on the election, to the search for a missing Arizona teen coming to a tragic end, here are this week's top stories.

1. Siphon Fire: Evacuations ordered amid wildfire burning in Superstition Mountains

Featured

Siphon Fire: Evacuations ordered amid wildfire burning in Superstition Mountains
article

Siphon Fire: Evacuations ordered amid wildfire burning in Superstition Mountains

Evacuations have been ordered for the Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat areas amid the Siphon Fire that is burning in the East Valley.

2. Human remains found on Phoenix mountain identified as missing Peoria teen

Featured

Human remains found on Phoenix mountain identified as missing Peoria teen
article

Human remains found on Phoenix mountain identified as missing Peoria teen

Human remains that were found along a Phoenix mountain range have been identified as a missing 16-year-old from Peoria, police said.

3. Who killed Nick Cordova? Father's murder heard over FaceTime remains unsolved by Gilbert PD

Featured

Who killed Nick Cordova? Father's murder heard over FaceTime remains unsolved by Gilbert PD
article

Who killed Nick Cordova? Father's murder heard over FaceTime remains unsolved by Gilbert PD

Four years have passed since Nick Cordova's murder in Gilbert and his wife is steadfast in finding out who took him from her and their two children.

4. Bag of Cheetos created huge impact on a national park ecosystem

Featured

Bag of Cheetos created huge impact on a national park ecosystem
article

Bag of Cheetos created huge impact on a national park ecosystem

A bag of Cheetos that was left on the floor of Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico turned into a "world-changing event" for insects and microbes inside the cavern, according to the National Park Service.

5. Who's winning the race for president? Latest polls show debate's impact

Featured

Who's winning the race for president? Latest polls show debate's impact
article

Who's winning the race for president? Latest polls show debate's impact

New polling shows Tuesday night's debate had at least a small impact on where Kamala Harris and Donald Trump stand with less than two months until Election Day.

6. 30 people injured as vehicle crashes into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction

Featured

30 people injured as vehicle crashes into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction
article

30 people injured as vehicle crashes into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction

Authorities say a vehicle crashed into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction, injuring 30 people.

7. Loved ones of two men shot at Phoenix construction site ask for help finding the suspect

Featured

Loved ones of two men shot at Phoenix construction site ask for help finding the suspect
article

Loved ones of two men shot at Phoenix construction site ask for help finding the suspect

Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened at a construction site at the beginning of September.

8. After Harris-Trump debate, independents weigh in on who gets their vote

Featured

After Harris-Trump debate, independents weigh in on who gets their vote | 2024 Election
article

After Harris-Trump debate, independents weigh in on who gets their vote | 2024 Election

A day after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took part in the first debate between the two, we asked Independent voters in the Phoenix area on whether the heated event changed any minds.

9. 1 man killed at a house party in Phoenix, neighbors fear the area is deteriorating 

Featured

1 man killed at a house party in Phoenix, neighbors fear the area is deteriorating
article

1 man killed at a house party in Phoenix, neighbors fear the area is deteriorating

One man was shot and killed at a house party in west Phoenix near the intersection of 48th and Windsor avenues around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.

10. Family grieves the death of missing hiker who was found dead in the Superstition Mountains

Featured

Family grieves the death of missing hiker who was found dead in the Superstition Mountains
article

Family grieves the death of missing hiker who was found dead in the Superstition Mountains

A Phoenix lawyer and avid hiker died while hiking in the Superstition Mountains. Kristopher Childers' family says the 53-year-old father left early Saturday morning and never returned home.