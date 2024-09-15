Harris and Trump debate impact; search for missing teen ends tragically: this week's top stories

From the impact the debate between VP Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump may have on the election, to the search for a missing Arizona teen coming to a tragic end, here are this week's top stories.

1. Siphon Fire: Evacuations ordered amid wildfire burning in Superstition Mountains

2. Human remains found on Phoenix mountain identified as missing Peoria teen

3. Who killed Nick Cordova? Father's murder heard over FaceTime remains unsolved by Gilbert PD

4. Bag of Cheetos created huge impact on a national park ecosystem

5. Who's winning the race for president? Latest polls show debate's impact

6. 30 people injured as vehicle crashes into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction

7. Loved ones of two men shot at Phoenix construction site ask for help finding the suspect

8. After Harris-Trump debate, independents weigh in on who gets their vote

9. 1 man killed at a house party in Phoenix, neighbors fear the area is deteriorating

10. Family grieves the death of missing hiker who was found dead in the Superstition Mountains