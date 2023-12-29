Health officials seeing an increase in loneliness: 'Bumble For Friends' app can help

Health officials have recently seen increases in the risk of depression, anxiety and loneliness. Due to this, more are looking to find a social connection in a new friend.

That includes Ashlee Smith, who moved to Arizona in 2019.

"We went to a couple local bars and things like that, but you don't just approach random people and say, ‘Hey, wanna be my friend?’" she said.

Ashlee turned to Bumble For Friends. Bumble is an app that allows users to create a profile, swipe through and chat with potential new friends.

Used for platonic relationships only, Ashlee stumbled upon Emily, and the pair went to brunch.

"Just outside of her being a kind person, she also gave the effort back, and I always rope it back to dating, but in friendships as an adult, it takes a lot of effort, and you look for someone who gives you that effort back," Emily Gonzales said.

(Bumble For Friends)

The two hit it off, creating a strong friendship. They credit the app, serving as a crutch to connect like-minded people.

"It just makes it really easy to figure out where are the other people in my area who are in the same life stage I'm at," Beth Berger said.

In a world where many may feel invisible, there's a way to feel seen.

"It's a shortcut to friendship," said Beth Berger, general manager of Bumble For Friends. "It's a community where everyone who's there is on the same page. They're raising their hands and saying I'm here because I have space in my life to make a new friend."

And a new friend that could become one of a lifetime, growing your circle and making the world feel a little less lonely.

