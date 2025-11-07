Hearing set for Arizona serial street shooting suspect

The Brief A hearing has been scheduled for Aaron Saucedo. Saucedo is accused of killing nine people during the serial street shooting spree. The shooting spree happened between August 2015 and July 2016.



A hearing has been scheduled for a man who is accused of terrorizing the Valley during an 11-month serial shooting spree.

What we know:

The suspect, Aaron Saucedo is facing several charges, including eight counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of killing nine people and wounding two others during the spree, which happened between August 2015 and July 2016.

The backstory:

According to a 2017 Associated Press article on the shooting spree, Saucedo had held various jobs, including work as a laborer for a remodeling company and as a city bus driver.

Investigators at the time said Saucedo only knew one of the victims: a man who was in a relationship with his mother. The man was shot and killed outside his own home in August 2015.

The article stated that most of the victims were killed in the Maryvale area of Phoenix.

Saucedo was arrested in 2017, and in December 2022, we reported that his trial, which was originally scheduled for 2019, had been pushed back multiple times.