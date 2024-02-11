Here's what 49ers power couple Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin wore to the Super Bowl

article

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszcyzk walked into the Super Bowl wearing a puffer jacket made by his now-famous wife, Kristin, of course, which she put on her Instagram and instantly became viral.

She took his teammates' numbers, sewed the squares together and then had them sign the jacket afterward. She posted the Reel, showing Aiyuk and Kittle, for example, scrawling their signatures on the jacket with black marker, and her husband walking proudly to play in the Big Game on Sunday.

In minutes, the post had more than 100,000 likes.

As for Kristin, she wore a patched jacket with her husband's No. 44 in red, with black leather sleeves and white accents.

"It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to wear your story @juicecheck44 🤍 From high school to now there’s only ever been one goal! LETS GET IT," she wrote.

Kristin Juszczyk became an overnight sensation last month when she whipped up custom Kansas City Chiefs-themed puffer coats for Taylor Swift, among others, to wear while cheering on ther boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Fellow 49er Deebo Samuel was the first one credited with wearing one of her homemade creations.

In the weeks since her work went viral, Kristin Juszczyk has gained hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers and signed her own deal with the NFL, where she now can license team logos on her clothing and sell her designs to the public.

Not only that, it was her 30th birthday on Super Bowl Sunday.