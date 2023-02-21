'He's not dead': Clearwater medics on administrative leave for declaring man who was breathing dead

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
18
High Wind Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Central Phoenix
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 9:30 AM MST, Deer Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:58 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

'He's not dead': Clearwater medics on administrative leave for declaring man who was breathing dead

By Kailey Tracy
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News

Medics under investigation for declaring living man dead

Kailey Tracy reports

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A man who returned home from the hospital Tuesday said he feels like he has a second chance at life after paramedics pronounced him dead.

Thomas Maxwell spent nearly a week in the intensive care unit after suffering from cardiac arrest last Wednesday. 

His daughter, Phebe Maxwell, said on Wednesday morning that her mom called 911, and she performed CPR on her dad when they found him lying on his bedroom floor unresponsive.

vlcsnap-2023-02-21-21h27m38s425.jpg

"I thought they were supposed to do everything they can to bring you back, not just, ‘Oh well. We’ll throw a sheet on him,’" Thomas Maxwell said.

Phebe Maxwell said when the two Clearwater Fire and Rescue medics got there, they checked her dad’s wrist for a pulse, and then told her he was dead.

"I said, ‘No, he’s not. He’s not dead,’" Phebe Maxwell explained. "I said, ‘He’s making noises.’ He said, ‘Well ma’am, that’s the body emptying itself of gases.’ I’m screaming. It took my mom and my friend about 15 minutes to get me off of my dad yelling to God and to everyone, and I’m still saying, ‘He’s not dead."

vlcsnap-2023-02-21-21h27m51s400.jpg

A Clearwater Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed two medics from Station 47 pronounced Thomas Maxwell deceased. The spokesperson said when the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in an unincorporated part of the county, the medics left, and a deputy noticed Thomas Maxwell was breathing. 

They called for medical crews to return. Largo Fire Rescue crews arrived 28 minutes after the first 911 call and brought him to the hospital.

READ: City of Clearwater finds recyclables haven't been processed since June 2022

"If that deputy wouldn't have heard that breath, my dad very well could've woken up in the morgue or had a slow and painful death that could've been prevented," Phebe Maxwell stated.

vlcsnap-2023-02-21-21h27m27s574.jpg

"What’s a life worth, nothing? What would they do if it was their mother or something," Thomas Maxwell asked.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue medics are on administrative leave and have been clinically suspended by Pinellas County’s EMS medical director, meaning they can’t provide any patient care.

"On behalf of the city, I apologize for the actions and the inactions of our crew during this incident," Clearwater Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Ehlers said in a statement. "We have strict policies and procedures in place that were not followed, according to our preliminary review. These two did not perform to the standard of care that our citizens expect and deserve. We will address this incident swiftly."

vlcsnap-2023-02-21-21h28m00s350.jpg

"Our first responders proudly serve our community each and every day, and they are expected to help people when they need it the most," Interim Clearwater City Manager Jennifer Poirrier said in a statement. "When this does not occur at the level at which we expect, it is incumbent upon us to determine exactly what happened, why it happened, and then ensure it will never happen again."

Phebe Maxwell said she thinks the medics should leave the field altogether. 

"You’re supposed to, I think, care about people and want to do anything and everything to save their life. He [the paramedic] just had no care at all," she said.

Phebe Maxwell said she spoke with the deputy who noticed her dad breathing Tuesday and thanked her for saving her dad’s life. 