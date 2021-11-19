High school student donates hundreds of shoes to San Marcos Elementary in Chandler

Every single student here at San Marcos Elementary in Chandler is getting a brand new pair of shoes and four pairs of socks. And it's all thanks to a local high school student.

"I got Nikes. I can wear them for running club."

"I love my shoes."

There were some very excited elementary students here at San Marcos Elementary School on Nov. 19. They were gifted with a brand new pair of brand name sneakers from Hamilton High School senior Sam Bregman.

Bregman started this tradition last year and donated a school's worth of shoes to Galveston Elementary School. He knew he wanted to do it again in 2021.

"We’ve donated between this event and last event, 850 brand new pairs of perfectly fitting name brand athletic sneakers and over 4,000 pairs of Bombas socks," he said.

Bregman has raised more than $28,000 between the two events with the help of the Shoes That Fit organization. He says these shiny new sneakers are more than just shoes for these students.

"Sneakers are so important because for many families that are in lower socioeconomic circumstances it’s either a choice between sneakers or putting food on the table and food ends up winning every time. Sneakers help families. It helps the kids feel more confident, happy, and attendance goes up as well."

Bregman is hoping to raise even more money in 2022.







