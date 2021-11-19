DPS trooper deploys grappler during pursuit in Southeastern Arizona

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say one of their troopers deployed the Grappler Police Bumper system during a pursuit in Southeastern Arizona.

According to a post by DPS officials on Facebook on Nov. 19, the chase happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 14, when a trooper tried to make a traffic stop on an SUV along the I-10 near Benson. The driver failed to stop, which led to a brief pursuit that ended with the trooper deploying the grappler, which disabled and stopped the SUV.

"The suspect driver fled from the SUV on foot but was quickly taken into custody by the Benson Police Department," read a portion of the statement.

DPS officials say eight undocumented immigrants were found inside the SUV, and they were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

"The suspect driver was booked into the Cochise County Jail for unlawful flight from a law enforcement officer, criminal damage, failure to obey a lawful order and eight counts of endangerment," read a portion of the statement.

In 2016, FOX 10 reported on the Grappler Police Bumper, which was created by a Peoria man who was frustrated by the number of innocent people getting injured or killed during high-speed pursuits.

