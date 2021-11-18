PD: Peoria officers open fire on driver who intentionally rammed police vehicle

Officers opened fire on a driver who intentionally rammed his truck into a police vehicle early Thursday morning, the Peoria Police Department said.

The shooting, according to a statement released by Peoria Police officials, happened at around 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 18, and involved two Peoria Police officers. The incident stemmed from two separate calls involving the same suspect vehicle. In the first call, officers responded to the area of 83rd Avenue and Peoria at around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a wrong-way driver.

"Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle would not pull over and then take off from officers. They attempted to stop the vehicle twice and the driver fled. Officers did not pursue the vehicle but remained in the area," read a portion of the statement.

In the second call, which happened at around 2:00 a.m., a person called 911 stating that a black truck was driving recklessly in the area, running red lights, and was in a gas station parking lot while backing into the protective barriers around a propane tank.

"When the first officer arrived on scene, he gave the driver commands through the vehicle P.A. system. The driver then took off and while driving through the parking lot almost struck an officer in their vehicle," read a portion of the statement. "The suspect then ran his vehicle head on into an officer’s vehicle while they were inside it. The suspect vehicle became stuck on a parking divider and officers attempted to box the vehicle in. As officers were attempting to make contact with the suspect, the suspect quickly accelerated from the parking divider. Officers were at the driver and passenger doors of the vehicle when this occurred. The suspect crashed into the front of a police vehicle, pushing it more than 30 feet."

Two officers, according to officials, then fired at the 30-year-old suspect, who was struck in the leg. Officers were then able to take the suspect into custody.

Each officer, according to investigators, fired at least one round. No officers or innocent bystanders were hurt.

The incident was captured by cameras worn by the officers. Detectives with the Buckeye Police Department will investigate the incident.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.