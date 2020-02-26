High winds force closure of ski lifts at Arizona Snowbowl

article

The Arizona Snowbowl ski resort closed all of its lifts after wind gusts at the top of the mountain range reached 84 mph.

Despite the closure Tuesday afternoon, officials at the Flagstaff-area resort expect to be open for business Wednesday if weather conditions permitted.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff reported that winds were coming from the north and ranged from 50 mph to over 80 mph Tuesday morning.

The resort received 16 inches of snow from a storm Sunday.