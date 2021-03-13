Hiker found dead on a South Mountain trail, Phoenix Fire says

A hiker was found dead on a South Mountain hiking trail, says the Phoenix Fire Department on Saturday, March 13.

Rescue crews responded to reports of an unconscious male on the Corona de Loma Trail. About 1.5 miles into the trail, a deceased, unidentified male was found.

The fire department turned over the case to the Phoenix Police Department for further investigation.

There's no information about the victim or how he may have died.

The trail is just over six miles, located in Phoenix and is considered to be difficult, AllTrails.com says.