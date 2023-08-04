Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

2 hikers in critical condition after being rescued from Phoenix trails

By
Published 
Updated 12:58PM
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Two men have been hospitalized after they were found suffering from heat-related illnesses while hiking Friday on Phoenix trails.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews first responded to Mormon Trail on South Mountain at around 9 a.m. on Aug. 4 and found a 22-year-old autistic man in critical condition. The victim was suffering from dehydration and other illnesses.

"Advanced cooling measures were began [sic] and instrumental in reducing the hiker’s temperature and anxiety at the incident," firefighters said.

Image 1 of 3

A man has been hospitalized after he was found suffering from heat-related illnesses while hiking on South Mountain. (Phoenix Fire Department)

The hiker was airlifted off the mountain and taken to an ambulance at a nearby park. He was then transported to a hospital.

Hiker found lying on hot ground

Image 1 of 2

A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after he was rescued on Aug. 4 while hiking at the Shaw Butte Trailhead in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)

The second rescue of the day happened at around 12 p.m. at the Shaw Butte Trailhead after a hiker saw a 55-year-old man lying on the hot ground and called 911.

Firefighters got to the scene and brought the man down in a vehicle. He was treated for heat-related illnesses and taken to a hospital.

The department said the firefighters involved in both rescues went through "a rehab and rehydration process" before returning to active service.

No further details were released.