2 hikers in critical condition after being rescued from Phoenix trails
PHOENIX - Two men have been hospitalized after they were found suffering from heat-related illnesses while hiking Friday on Phoenix trails.
The Phoenix Fire Department says crews first responded to Mormon Trail on South Mountain at around 9 a.m. on Aug. 4 and found a 22-year-old autistic man in critical condition. The victim was suffering from dehydration and other illnesses.
"Advanced cooling measures were began [sic] and instrumental in reducing the hiker’s temperature and anxiety at the incident," firefighters said.
A man has been hospitalized after he was found suffering from heat-related illnesses while hiking on South Mountain. (Phoenix Fire Department)
The hiker was airlifted off the mountain and taken to an ambulance at a nearby park. He was then transported to a hospital.
Hiker found lying on hot ground
A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after he was rescued on Aug. 4 while hiking at the Shaw Butte Trailhead in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)
The second rescue of the day happened at around 12 p.m. at the Shaw Butte Trailhead after a hiker saw a 55-year-old man lying on the hot ground and called 911.
Firefighters got to the scene and brought the man down in a vehicle. He was treated for heat-related illnesses and taken to a hospital.
The department said the firefighters involved in both rescues went through "a rehab and rehydration process" before returning to active service.
No further details were released.