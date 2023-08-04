2 hikers in critical condition after being rescued from Phoenix trails

Two men have been hospitalized after they were found suffering from heat-related illnesses while hiking Friday on Phoenix trails.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews first responded to Mormon Trail on South Mountain at around 9 a.m. on Aug. 4 and found a 22-year-old autistic man in critical condition. The victim was suffering from dehydration and other illnesses.

"Advanced cooling measures were began [sic] and instrumental in reducing the hiker’s temperature and anxiety at the incident," firefighters said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A man has been hospitalized after he was found suffering from heat-related illnesses while hiking on South Mountain. (Phoenix Fire Department)

The hiker was airlifted off the mountain and taken to an ambulance at a nearby park. He was then transported to a hospital.

Hiker found lying on hot ground

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after he was rescued on Aug. 4 while hiking at the Shaw Butte Trailhead in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)

The second rescue of the day happened at around 12 p.m. at the Shaw Butte Trailhead after a hiker saw a 55-year-old man lying on the hot ground and called 911.

Firefighters got to the scene and brought the man down in a vehicle. He was treated for heat-related illnesses and taken to a hospital.

The department said the firefighters involved in both rescues went through "a rehab and rehydration process" before returning to active service.

No further details were released.