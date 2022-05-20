Hillsborough County deputies rescue boy from Thonotosassa house fire

A child is in a hospital after Hillsborough County first responders saved him from an overnight house fire.

The fire ripped through the home on Joe Ebert Road in Thonotosassa – almost burning it to the ground. After sunrise, the remnants of the home were seen scorched and scattered around the property: burned-out beams, ash, and a barely-standing house that is no longer livable.

Late Thursday night, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a 911 call stating that not only was there a fire raging, but there was a young boy trapped inside. Several other calls quickly followed.

The family of those living in the home tells FOX 13 there were three people inside when the fire broke out: a 9-year-old boy, his mother, and the mother's boyfriend. Relatives said the boyfriend fell asleep on the couch and woke up to find the flames. He was able to get the mother out, but due to the location of the boy's bedroom and the intensity of the fire, they were unable to reach him.

Deputies arrived at the scene first. Wasting no time, they smashed a window in the front of the house to pull the boy to safety. Firefighters arrived not long after and got to work. Officials said when they arrived, a garage next to the home was completely engulfed, with the home almost completely covered in flames as well.

In body camera footage released by the sheriff's office, it shows the deputies breaking into the child's bedroom window, revealing the thick smoke inside. The deputies and the child's mother continued to call out for the child to come closer to the shattered window by following the light of their flashlights.

They could hear him groaning and coughing, so they knew he was in the room, but they couldn't tell exactly where, explained Deputy Alexander Maldonado during a Friday morning press conference. When they finally saw him, they pulled him out as fast as possible.

"[It was a] sigh of relief, once we could see his arm and pull him into the window, it was just relief and happiness," Deputy Maldonado said.

When asked what he would say to the boy's parents, he said he would tell them, "We're just doing our job."

The child was carried to the front yard, where officials said, "He is breathing," and requested oxygen from firefighters who were on the scene.

The young boy was transported to Tampa General Hospital with severe burns and smoke inhalation. The child's mother and homeowner were also taken to the hospital.

"I hope he makes a speedy recovery and is able to get back, and hopefully, if we're able to see him in a better state, and see mom in a better state, and have an opportunity to say hi to them. Biggest thing is to just make sure he is able to recover," Maldonado said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews had the fire under control in just over 15 minutes. The two deputies who saved that young boy were evaluated and not transported for any type of injury.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said that every family should have a fire plan in place, and also pointed out that the deputies started with the force in 2020. He said their actions are proof that officer training prepares law enforcement to save lives, without hesitation.

The sheriff said he hopes to find out the boy's condition later Friday so he can let the deputies who saved the boy know how the patient is doing.