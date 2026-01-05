Man shot following alleged road rage incident in West Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A man was shot following an alleged road rage incident in West Phoenix, police said.
What we know:
Phoenix Police responded to reports of shots being fired near 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 5.
A man was found with at least one gunshot wound, and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to officers, a verbal argument broke out between the people in two separate cars. The other vehicle involved left before police arrived.
What we don't know:
The shooting suspect is currently unknown. The victim's identity and the nature of the argument were not made known.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the area of the shooting incident.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department