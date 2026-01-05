Man shot following alleged road rage incident in West Phoenix, police say

The Brief A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting following a verbal argument between people in two cars. The incident occurred near 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard in West Phoenix just before 8 p.m. on Monday night. The shooting suspect is currently unknown as the other vehicle involved fled the scene before officers arrived.



A man was shot following an alleged road rage incident in West Phoenix, police said.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to reports of shots being fired near 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 5.

A man was found with at least one gunshot wound, and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, a verbal argument broke out between the people in two separate cars. The other vehicle involved left before police arrived.

What we don't know:

The shooting suspect is currently unknown. The victim's identity and the nature of the argument were not made known.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area of the shooting incident.