Man shot following alleged road rage incident in West Phoenix, police say

Updated  January 6, 2026 9:46am MST
A suspected road-rage shooting on Jan. 5 in Phoenix left a man hospitalized. The shooting suspect is not in custody.

The Brief

    • A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting following a verbal argument between people in two cars.
    • The incident occurred near 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard in West Phoenix just before 8 p.m. on Monday night.
    • The shooting suspect is currently unknown as the other vehicle involved fled the scene before officers arrived.

PHOENIX - A man was shot following an alleged road rage incident in West Phoenix, police said.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to reports of shots being fired near 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 5.

A man was found with at least one gunshot wound, and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

According to officers, a verbal argument broke out between the people in two separate cars. The other vehicle involved left before police arrived.

What we don't know:

The shooting suspect is currently unknown. The victim's identity and the nature of the argument were not made known. 

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of the area of the shooting incident.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

