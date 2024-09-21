Hit-and-run crash leaves 29-year-old man dead at Camelback Road and 16th Street

article

A hit-and-run crash at the intersection of 16th Street and Camelback Road left one person dead overnight on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Dillon Mares.

According to a report, Mares was found with serious injuries around 12:30 a.m. and first responders attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead on scene.

A tow truck removes a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left 29-year-old Dillon Mares dead.

"The at fault vehicle involved in the collision was on scene, but the driver took off on foot from the area prior to police arrival," Sergeant Robert Scherer wrote in the report.

There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

The Source Phoenix Police provided information for this story.



