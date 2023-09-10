Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian, crashes into car and bus stop: Phoenix PD

Phoenix police are searching for a driver accused of killing a pedestrian, hitting a car and crashing into a bus stop on Saturday night.

Detectives say a truck ran a red light near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road, hitting a man crossing the street. He died at the scene.

The vehicle reportedly continued past the intersection and hit another car before eventually careening into a nearby bus stop.

Police say the truck driver ran away, leaving behind a woman sitting in the passenger seat. She was seriously hurt but is expected to survive.

A woman and another adult were in the car that was struck. They had minor injuries and weren't taken to the hospital, police said.

No names were released.

Where it happened: