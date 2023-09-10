Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian, crashes into car and bus stop: Phoenix PD

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a driver accused of killing a pedestrian, hitting a car and crashing into a bus stop on Saturday night.

Detectives say a truck ran a red light near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road, hitting a man crossing the street. He died at the scene.

The vehicle reportedly continued past the intersection and hit another car before eventually careening into a nearby bus stop.

Police say the truck driver ran away, leaving behind a woman sitting in the passenger seat. She was seriously hurt but is expected to survive. 

A woman and another adult were in the car that was struck. They had minor injuries and weren't taken to the hospital, police said.

No names were released.

Where it happened: