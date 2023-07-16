Expand / Collapse search
Hit-and-run driver sought in U.S. 60 crash that left woman dead

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a driver who allegedly struck and killed a woman early Sunday morning along an East Valley freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a white pickup truck hit the woman along the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 at the Meridian Road off-ramp near Apache Junction at about 7:40 a.m. on July 16.

"Troopers believe the female victim was walking along the highway when she was struck by the pickup truck," DPS said. "The driver of the pickup truck did not remain on scene."

The woman was not identified.

The suspect vehicle is a white single-cab dual flatbed pickup truck with black rails. Investigators say it will have damage to its front passenger side and may have broken headlights.

If you have any information, you're asked to call DPS at 1-877-4AZ-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips. Please reference report no. I23041291.

apache junction hit and run2

Area where the hit-and-run happened: