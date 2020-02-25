Holocaust survivor talks about her experience at event in Chandler

On Tuesday night, a survivor of the Holocaust shared her experience of being in Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

It was a packed house in Chandler, where 600 people attended the event. A rabbi even said he had to turn many people away.

Dr. Edith Eger was born in Slovakia in 1927, and lived there until 1944 when the Nazis occupied Hungary.

Dr. Eger was only 16 when she was sent to Auschwitz, where she was forced into slave labor.

In 1945, Dr. Eger was pulled from a pile of corpses when American troops liberated the camps.

Dr. Eger later married, had three children, and became a clinical psychologist. Since then, she has written her book, The Choice. She says for many years she suffered from survivor’s guilt, and didn’t share her story. However, after a post-war visit of Auschwitz, she was healed and was able to share her story.

“I think I owe it to my parents,” said Dr. Eger. “One of the gifts from God is a gift of memory. I want to be sure your children and grandchildren never experience what I did. I commit my life to hopefully finding peace and joy and human family."

