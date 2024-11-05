Home invasion suspect shot, killed after leading Phoenix officers on pursuit: police

The Brief A suspect in a south Phoenix home invasion was shot and killed by officers on Nov. 4. The suspect was not identified. No officers were hurt.



An armed man was shot and killed in south Phoenix on Monday night after leading officers on a short pursuit, police said.

Phoenix Police say the incident began at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4 when officers responded to reports of a home invasion near 15th Avenue and Chipman Road.

"The caller told 911 operators a man was forcing his way into the home and was armed with a handgun," police said.

When officers got to the home, they found a pickup truck leaving the area with the suspect possibly inside. The officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver continued and led police on a brief pursuit before crashing into a wall near 15th and Wier Avenues.

Police say the driver then got out of the truck with a gun in his hand.

"Officers gave the man commands to stop and drop the gun as the man continued to run towards a residential home," police said. "As the man reached the driveway of the residence, he raised a gun towards the officers which resulted in the officers firing their handguns."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has only been identified as being in his early-40s.

No officers were injured.

Police say two handguns were found on the suspect and a rifle was found inside his truck.

"It was later determined the man was the suspect involved in the initial home invasion call," police said. "Detectives continue to process the crime scene as the investigation remains active."