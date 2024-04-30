Homeless crisis: Tempe announces plans to expand affordable housing

The City of Tempe is taking steps to address homelessness and offer more affordable housing in the community, and they will be doing this through two upcoming projects planned along the Apache corridor.

One of the projects will transform a city-owned property into a new housing development called ‘La Victoria Commons.’ The development will offer affordable apartments and townhomes near Apache Boulevard and the Loop 101 freeway. The units will be available to rent or buy.

The city has also purchased a motel near Apache Boulevard and McClintock. Plans call for the motel to be converted into a new homeless shelter.

"With this facility, not only is it a safe place for people to be, but there are case managers that will be connecting to individuals, in which they will come up with a housing plan to help assist them transition from the shelter into a permanent solution," said Paul Bentley with the City of Tempe.

The 58-room shelter is expected to open in early 2025.