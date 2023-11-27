Homeless man involved in shooting after argument over explicit situation: PD

Court documents are providing new details on a shooting in North Phoenix that left a woman injured.

According to our initial report, the incident happened on Nov. 23 near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. The suspect, identified in court documents as 26-year-old Mark Richard Hixson, allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun at two people in the area.

The identities of the victims were redacted in the court documents. However, court documents state the two were in an argument with Hixson before the shooting.

"Both victims were in argument with arrested person of a three-way sexual situation as they exited the vehicle, and he began firing several rounds," read a portion of the court documents.

Of the two victims, officials say one of them was struck in the left leg, and had to be taken to the hospital. The injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

Court documents state at least one of the victims and Hixson knew each other. In addition, investigators allege that Hixson hid under a vehicle in an effort to avoid arrest. Hixson also refused to talk after he was read his Miranda rights.

Hixson, according to court documents, is homeless, and was not allowed to possess a firearm because of his status as a convicted felon with rights that are not restored.

Court documents state that Hixson is accused of aggravated assault and other weapons-related offenses. A judge has set a $100,000 secured appearance bond for Hixson, and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 4.

Mark Hixson

Incident Scene