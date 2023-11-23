Man found hiding underneath car after shooting at 3 people in Phoenix: police

A man has been arrested after police say he fired gunshots at three people in Phoenix, leaving one woman hurt.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 23 near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road, When officers got to the scene, they learned three people had been shot at, with a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect was found hiding underneath a vehicle near 44th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

"The man eventually complied and was arrested without incident," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

The suspect was not identified. Police say he will be booked into jail.

No further details were released.

Where the shooting happened