Homes under construction in North Phoenix go up in flames

article

Phoenix fire crews responded after multiple homes under construction near Tatum and Bell Road went up in flames on Sunday.

The call was originally a first-alarm house fire, but lowered in severity to a second-alarm fire because of the distance from other homes on the site, according to a statement from Phoenix Fire.

Four homes were significantly damaged and were declared a total loss, while five other homes sustained extensive smoke damage.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement





