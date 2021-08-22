Homes under construction in North Phoenix go up in flames
PHOENIX - Phoenix fire crews responded after multiple homes under construction near Tatum and Bell Road went up in flames on Sunday.
The call was originally a first-alarm house fire, but lowered in severity to a second-alarm fire because of the distance from other homes on the site, according to a statement from Phoenix Fire.
Four homes were significantly damaged and were declared a total loss, while five other homes sustained extensive smoke damage.
No injuries were reported. Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.
