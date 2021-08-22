Teenage boy fatally shot after leaving North Phoenix party
article
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway early Sunday morning.
Phoenix officers say they responded to a check welfare call in the area at around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 22. When they arrived, they found a teenager with a gunshot wound.
The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity was not released.
Officers say the teen had just left a nearby party after it was broken up.
Detectives are talking to witnesses to find out what may have led up to the shooting.
