Teenage boy fatally shot after leaving North Phoenix party

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway early Sunday morning.

Phoenix officers say they responded to a check welfare call in the area at around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 22. When they arrived, they found a teenager with a gunshot wound.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity was not released.

Officers say the teen had just left a nearby party after it was broken up.

Detectives are talking to witnesses to find out what may have led up to the shooting.

