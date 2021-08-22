Man dead, another injured in shooting near Phoenix hotel

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured near 44th Street and Van Buren early Sunday morning.

Officers received a 911 call about a shooting near the Radisson Hotel at 5 a.m. on Aug. 22.

When police came, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene, and the other was hospitalized in critical condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Witnesses reportedly told officers they heard an argument and yelling before the shooting broke out.

The area will be restricted for some time while detectives continue to investigate, police say.

