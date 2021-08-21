One dead, another critically hurt after Phoenix shooting, police say

A man is dead and another is seriously hurt after a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday night, the police department said.

The shooting happened near 35th and Dunlap avenues around 8:30 p.m.

Officers found two men who had been shot. One was dead and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

"The circumstances of what led up to the shooting are not known at this time.

Officers are on scene now speaking to witnesses and looking for evidence," the department said.

