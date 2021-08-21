Toddler in extremely critical condition after being found in Phoenix pool, fire department says

A toddler is in extremely critical condition after being found unconscious in a Phoenix pool, the fire department says on Saturday night.

The two-year-old boy was reportedly found inside a pool at a home near I-17 and Thunderbird Road around 6 p.m.

"Crews arrived on scene and found a family member performing CPR on a 2yr old male who was not breathing," said department spokesperson and firefighter David Ramirez.

It's unknown how long he was underwater.

"Fire personnel immediately began advanced life resuscitation efforts. The child was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition," Ramirez said.

