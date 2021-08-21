Argument escalates to deadly Phoenix shooting, police say

A man was killed in a Phoenix shooting Saturday afternoon after an argument, the police department says.

Officers responded to the area of 10th Street and Buckeye Road around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting. There they found a man who was shot.

The unidentified man was rushed to the hospital and died soon after.

"Officers learned the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of people that escalated to a shooting," said Sgt. Andy Williams.

The suspect left the scene of the shooting before police arrived.

