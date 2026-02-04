Travis Kelce, elaborate outfits among crowd favorites at WM Phoenix Open's Pro-Am

The Brief The Annexus Pro-Am at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open kicked off Wednesday packed with celebrities, featuring stars like Travis Kelce, Michael Phelps, and Mookie Betts. Fan culture took center stage as spectators showcased elaborate outfits and gathered early for autographs, cementing the event’s reputation as "The People’s Open." The party atmosphere is set to intensify throughout the week at TPC Scottsdale.



Events are officially kicking off at the Waste Management Phoenix Open with Wednesday's Pro-Am, featuring no shortage of celebrities on the course. While golf remains the primary draw at TPC Scottsdale, spectators often have a wide variety of reasons for heading out to the links.

Local perspective:

The tournament is taking over the Valley, becoming much more than just a sporting event. While the party is expected to ramp up as the week continues, the Pro-Am saw things get into full swing with unique outfits and early-week energy.

"There's no greater place to watch people than at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. You will see everything," one attendee said.

Known as "The People’s Open," the tournament brings out top-tier golfers alongside a high-energy atmosphere. For many fans, the fashion is just as important as the fairways.

What they're saying:

"The outfit, the fit is everything. You've got to represent," one attendee said.

Some fans, like Beth Deem, chose to take in the sights solo, enjoying the entertainment on and off the course.

"My family's all working today and I decided to come by myself," Deem said. "You have all ages, in all outfits. It's been very entertaining."

Dig deeper:

For a group of local students, the Pro-Am has become an annual tradition — has become ditch day, taking the day off school to try and get every single signature with their best buds. The group arrived at 6 a.m. with one goal: collecting autographs.

"So it's a tradition. We do this every year," they said."We pick up…and just drive straight here. Actually, we get Chick-Fil-A first, but then we drive straight here and we just sit and wait for autographs."

"Better than Disneyland it's so fun," another student said.

The group mentioned they were particularly excited to see Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was among the headlining celebrities in the field.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 4: Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs hits his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 4, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Expand

Big picture view:

The rowdy atmosphere is what many say sets the Phoenix Open apart from traditional PGA Tour stops.

"The whole experience. The golf, obviously, is the reason that we're here to start with," one spectator said. "But everybody having a good time, being out in the sun, the drinks. Yeah, absolutely."

While there were plenty of Chiefs jerseys in the crowd for Kelce, there were no reported sightings of Taylor Swift.