Police situation underway in West Phoenix after gunshots reportedly fired toward officers

A large police situation is underway near Loop 101 and McDowell Road outside of the Courtyard Marriott in West Phoenix after officers say gunshots were fired in their direction Saturday morning.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop near 95th Avenue and McDowell at around 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 21. While the police were out of their vehicles, they reportedly heard several gunshots in the area.

"The officers believed they were possibly directed at them," police said in a statement.

Authorities are searching for possible culprits, and the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed in the area while the investigation continues.

A police helicopter could be heard in the air saying, "This is the Phoenix Police Department. You are surrounded. We are searching with the police dog, he will find you and bite you. Come out with your hands up."

Police are asking the public to stay out of the area.

No injuries were reported.

The Interstate 10 exit ramp to the northbound lanes of Loop 101 is closed.

