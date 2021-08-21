'You could have killed my baby': Family shaken after car crashes into West Phoenix home, drives away

A Valley family had a scary wake-up call early Saturday morning after a car slammed into their home near 71st Avenue and McDowell and drove away.

A car reportedly came around the corner when it crashed into the west Phoenix home, sending debris flying toward a mother and her sleeping baby.

When the husband came outside, he says he saw a tan Chrysler 300 pulling out of their yard.

"If you did this, you could have killed my baby," said the homeowner. "You could have killed me. You have family. I know you have some kind of remorse."

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department.

