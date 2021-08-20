MCSO: Missing man's vehicle found abandoned with note in Tonto National Forest

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man after his vehicle was found abandoned in the Tonto National Forest with a note saying that he needed help.

According to MCSO, 60-year-old Michael Salvatore Mariani's vehicle was found on Forest Road 41 east of I-17 and Table Mesa Road on August 19.

Deputies say a passerby found Mariani's black 2017 Toyota RAV4 stuck in a wash with a note saying that he was injured and needed help.

"The note also indicated he started walking ‘west’ which would be towards I17," MSO said in a statement Friday.

It's unclear what Mariani was wearing, but he "typically wears t-shirts and gym style shorts," MCSO said.

Mariani is 5'7", weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call MCSO at 602-876-1011. When calling, you should reference report no. IR21-024071.

