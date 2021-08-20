Expand / Collapse search

MCSO: Missing man's vehicle found abandoned with note in Tonto National Forest

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
Mariani article

Michael Mariani (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man after his vehicle was found abandoned in the Tonto National Forest with a note saying that he needed help.

According to MCSO, 60-year-old Michael Salvatore Mariani's vehicle was found on Forest Road 41 east of I-17 and Table Mesa Road on August 19.

Deputies say a passerby found Mariani's black 2017 Toyota RAV4 stuck in a wash with a note saying that he was injured and needed help.

"The note also indicated he started walking ‘west’ which would be towards I17," MSO said in a statement Friday.

It's unclear what Mariani was wearing, but he "typically wears t-shirts and gym style shorts," MCSO said.

Mariani is 5'7", weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call MCSO at 602-876-1011. When calling, you should reference report no. IR21-024071.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.