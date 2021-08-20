I-17 closed in North Phoenix due to crash

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed at Bethany Home Road due to a crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Officials have not yet said how many people were injured in the collision or how many cars were involved.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

A crash on I-17 near Bethany Home Road.

