Pedestrian killed in crash near I-17 in North Phoenix

Troopers with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Interstate 17 and Peoria in north Phoenix.

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 on the northbound off-ramp for Peoria Avenue, officials say.

The off-ramp and frontage road is closed for the investigation, but is expected to reopen closer to 6 a.m.

Authorities did not release the identity of the victim or any details about what led up to the crash.

