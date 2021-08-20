Expand / Collapse search

Teenage boy in extremely critical condition following multi-vehicle crash at Phoenix intersection

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

2 teens among 4 injured in crash at Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX - Two teenagers were hurt, and one of them is in extremely critical condition, following a crash at a Phoenix intersection late Thursday night, the fire department said.

According to Phoenix Fire, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on August 19 at the intersection of 20th Street and Roosevelt.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found a two-car crash, with no extrication needed.

Four people were taken to the hospital:

  • A teenage boy is in extremely critical condition
  • A man in his 20s is in critical condition
  • A teenage girl is in stable condition
  • Another man in his 20s is in stable condition

The intersection was closed due to the crash investigation by Phoenix Police.

20th st roosevelt ax

 

Arizona Headlines

Ex-Arizona state senator Tony Navarrete indicted on child molestation charges
slideshow

Ex-Arizona state senator Tony Navarrete indicted on child molestation charges

Tony Navarrete, who was once an Arizona State Senator, is indicted on child molestation charges, according to officials with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Surveillance video shows graphic animal cruelty incident involving ex-Mesa Police officer
slideshow

Surveillance video shows graphic animal cruelty incident involving ex-Mesa Police officer

FOX 10 has obtained surveillance video in a graphic animal cruelty case that involves a Mesa Police officer who resigned following his arrest.

MCSO: 2 people dead following flooding in Camp Creek area
slideshow

MCSO: 2 people dead following flooding in Camp Creek area

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say two people are dead following a flood in the Camp Creek wash area, which is located near Cave Creek.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.