Teenage boy in extremely critical condition following multi-vehicle crash at Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX - Two teenagers were hurt, and one of them is in extremely critical condition, following a crash at a Phoenix intersection late Thursday night, the fire department said.
According to Phoenix Fire, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on August 19 at the intersection of 20th Street and Roosevelt.
Firefighters arriving at the scene found a two-car crash, with no extrication needed.
Four people were taken to the hospital:
- A teenage boy is in extremely critical condition
- A man in his 20s is in critical condition
- A teenage girl is in stable condition
- Another man in his 20s is in stable condition
The intersection was closed due to the crash investigation by Phoenix Police.
